A website which recruits volunteers to highlight the stories of inspirational women will be launched on International Women’s Day.

Essex County Council is celebrating the day with its Snapping the Stiletto Project and its website launch.

The annual event celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

This year also marks the centenary of the Representation of the People Act 1918, which granted the some British women the right to vote and the 50th anniversary of the Dagenham Ford Worker’s Strike, when female workers campaigned for equal pay .

Susan Barker, councillor responsible for culture, communities and customer, said: “I am looking forward to hearing about the inspirational stories of women in Essex uncovered by the Snapping the Stiletto project.”

Snapping the Stiletto is a county-wide project, which aims to reveal the hidden and overlooked stories of women who have lived in Essex and investigate how women’s rights, roles and opportunities have changed since the first women gained the vote in 1918.

It also aims to dispel the negative stereotype of Essex Girls by highlighting the lives and achievements of strong Essex women.

The new website provides a wide range of opportunities for the public to get involved whether than can give several days or just a few minutes.

They are seeking volunteers to conduct research, help with events and promote the project on social media.

Essex County Council received a grant for £95,445 from the Esmee Fairbairn Collections Fund to deliver the project in partnership with museums across the county, Essex Record Office and the University of Essex.

Visit snappingthestiletto.com and follow @ snapthestiletto on Twitter.