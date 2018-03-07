A SESSION for parents to help keep their children safe from the ‘dark web’ is taking place this week.

Parents will be asked how much they know about what their children are doing online at a special information session by the Tendring Community Safety Partnership.

It will include information about the so-called dark web, which refers to part of the internet which is only accessible using specialist software which allows users to remain anonymous and untraceable.

The free information session will take place at Clacton Town Hall on Thursday from 7pm to 8pm.

The session is aimed at those with children in the school years 6 to 9 across Tendring.

For more information and book tickets, go online at princestheatre.ticketsolve.com or call 01255 686633.