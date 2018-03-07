RESIDENTS across Tendring will soon receive letters containing details of their council tax for the coming year.

The letter details the amount people have to pay to Tendring Council, Essex County Council, the Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, and to town or parish councils.

Tendring Council collects council tax on behalf of all the authorities, but only keeps its share of the overall amount – which is less than ten per cent of the total bill people receive.

More than 78,000 letters will be sent out on March 14, and people can expect them within a few days of this date.

They also include details of the Tendring free householders’ permit which automatically renews on April 1 without residents having to do anything.

Those applying for a permit for the first time should go to tendringdc.gov.uk or those changing their address or vehicle should call 01255 686969.

Tendring Council finance boss Carlo Guglielmi said: “The annual bill is a routine letter, and this does not contain any surprises over previously published council tax rates.”