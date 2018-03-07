BEER lovers in Tendring have named the White Hart in Weeley as their number one pub for the second year running.

The pub, in Clacton Road, was chosen by members of the Tendring branch of Camra – the Campaign for Real Ale – as their favourite boozer for 2018.

Each year beer-lovers visit the district’s pubs to decide on their favourites to be included in Camra’s national Good Beer Guide.

The White Hart was selected as the best pub in Tendring for the second year running. It also won the prize in 2015.

Landlord Mark Diggins said: “It’s a great honour to win again and it was totally unexpected.

“To win it back-to-back and maintain the quality of the beer was quite hard.

“We would like to thank all our customers and the Camra members who voted for us.

“We hope to keep those standards up and hopefully this will help to bring in a few more customers.”

The top five this year also included Clacton’s Old Lifeboat House, the Maybush Inn in Great Oakley, and Harwich’s Hanover and Alma inns.

Camra spokesman Jeff Luesley said: “The White Hart has a great selection of real ales and it also has a good selection of ciders.

“It’s a good friendly local and is nicely decorated. It is quite a sporty pub and it usually plays all the big matches.

“It has strong local support.”

The White Hart does not serve food, which Mr Luesley said was becoming “more and more unusual”.

The Ship in Kirby-le-Soken was named as cider pub of the year.

Mr Luesley said: “The Ship is a very comfortable and slightly up-market pub. It’s not your average boozer.

“It’s not a gastro pub, but does do very good food. It has an excellent selection of ciders and a warm welcome.”