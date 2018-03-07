STEPS leading down to Walton beach have been cordoned off after being damaged during the bad weather.

The concrete stairs off Prince’s Esplanade were already being monitored by Tendring Council for damage from the sea.

But the authority said the recent cold snap has led to “significant cracks” appearing in the structure.

The area has now been temporarily cordoned off to make sure the public do not use the steps and a longer-term cordon will be put in place later this week.

Council seafronts boss Mick Skeels said: “Work is currently taking place nearby onshore on an inclusive play area, and last week it was announced a Changing Places facility will also be built nearby.

“Given these steps will require fairly extensive repair work, we have an opportunity now to look at improving them.

“What were steep steps with a metal handrail could now become something much more accessible to encourage people from the playground onto our fantastic beach.

“Nothing has been decided yet, but now is the time to explore what options are available, rather than rushing into a simple repair job.”