PEOPLE are being invited to mark Commonwealth Day at a special flag raising ceremony.

The flag will be hoisted outside Clacton Town Hall, in Station Road, on Monday at 10am.

It will be one of hundreds going up in more than 40 countries across the Commonwealth on the day.

Tendring Council vice-chairman Karen Yallop said: “I welcome all those across Tendring who would like to come along and mark this special occasion to join us outside Clacton Town Hall.”

It is the fifth year local authorities and civic dignitaries, community groups and charities throughout the country will be taking part in such events to show their commitment to the Commonwealth.