AN elderly woman had to be cut free from a car after a crash.

Fire crews from Brightlingsea and Wivenhoe were called to Maltings Road, Brightlingsea, shortly before 4.30pm yesterday.

Crews used specialist equipment to free to woman within 40 minutes and she, along with another person, was treated by the East of England Ambulance Service.

They were both taken to Colchester General Hospital for further care.

Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

No other cars were involved in the crash.