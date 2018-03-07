PEOPLE living in Jaywick could be eligible for free insulation and heater installation.
Tendring Council says residents in the area will receive a letter shortly informing them about a home insulation scheme.
Under the Energy Company Obligation scheme, Anesco is running the Warm In Jaywick Sands scheme.
The project provides fully-funded energy efficiency measures, including insulation and heater installation.
The council wants to reassure residents who receive letters from Anesco that the scheme is genuine.
Housing boss Paul Honeywood said: “This scheme is just one of the ways we are working to drive forward housing improvements for our residents.
“Given that we as a council occasionally send out warnings about scams in the area, we are moving to reassure people that this is a genuine scheme.
“Anyone who has concerns, however, can contact our private sector housing team for advice.”
