PEOPLE living in Jaywick could be eligible for free insulation and heater installation.

Tendring Council says residents in the area will receive a letter shortly informing them about a home insulation scheme.

Under the Energy Company Obligation scheme, Anesco is running the Warm In Jaywick Sands scheme.

The project provides fully-funded energy efficiency measures, including insulation and heater installation.

The council wants to reassure residents who receive letters from Anesco that the scheme is genuine.

Housing boss Paul Honeywood said: “This scheme is just one of the ways we are working to drive forward housing improvements for our residents.

“Given that we as a council occasionally send out warnings about scams in the area, we are moving to reassure people that this is a genuine scheme.

“Anyone who has concerns, however, can contact our private sector housing team for advice.”