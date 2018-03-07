CONTROVERSIAL plans for 115 homes in Brightlingsea have been given the go-ahead.

Hopkins Homes’ plans for land off Robinson Road were due to be decided last month but were put on ice over concerns about protected bats and newts.

There were also concerns about a loss of a hedgerow, a second access being created as part of the scheme, the ability of Robinson Road to take the extra traffic and the size of some of the new gardens.

Councillors heard that surveys revealed no permanent presence of bats or Great Crested Newts on the development land.

Access to Wilfreds Way will now only be for cyclists and pedestrians, with a bollard put in place to prevent all but emergency vehicle access.

The developer will also make a financial contribution to help maintain nearby play areas and provide school places.

A total of 38 letters objecting to the scheme were received.

The plans were approved by councillors at a meeting of Tendring Council’s planning committee on Tuesday.