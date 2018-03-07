There are delays on services into London Liverpool Street due to a track defect at Forest Gate and Stratford.

Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice.

Train services between Liverpool Street and Shenfield, Southend Victoria, Witham, Colchester, Clacton-on-Sea, Ipswich and Norwich are being disrupted due to a broken rail and signalling problems in the Forest Gate area.

Trains are unable to run on one of the 4 lines available which is causing severe congestion to train services. As a result some services may be cancelled at short notice, altered or delayed by up to 20 minutes.

Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption.

Specific train service alterations are available here: http://www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/

Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.