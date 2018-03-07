A FORMER nurse claims the controversial closure of public toilets will have put elderly people's health at risk.

Tendring Council has pulled the chain on ten of its WCs across the district in a bid to save £100,000 a year.

Isobel Ruckert used to be the district nurse for Walton and is an expert and retired senior lecturer in nursing and continence care.

She is also on the patient group at Walton Medical Centre.

The group met last month and discussed the toilet closures on Mill Lane in the town.

Patient representatives and medical staff were said to be unanimously against the closures.

Ms Ruckert, who worked as a nurse for 32 years, said she was "appalled" at the council's decision to axe public loos.

"My experience as a district nurse caring for many older residents is that the closure of the Mill Lane toilet will harm the health of very many people," she said.

"Older people require access to public toilets due to physical changes and sudden need to use a toilet.

"We have one of the largest elderly populations in the country, and it is increasing, so we need all the toilets in the area to be kept open.

"It is a public health issue and lack of access will lead to medical problems requiring intervention and support from the Walton Medical Centre which is already finding it hard to cope with existing demand.

"At worse this could result in bladder infections which may require a visit to accident and emergency in Colchester and hospitalisation."

Almost 5,000 people have signed petitions objecting to the council cuts.

Council tourism boss Mick Skeels said the decision to close ten of more than 40 council-run public toilets was not taken lightly.

“A whole range of factors were considered as part of the review of council public toilets, including the potential impact on health,” he said.

“The amount of use at those toilet blocks put forward for closure did not justify the public expense of keeping them open, particularly in light of vandalism and maintenance. We can reinvest the money saved to improve the remaining facilities.

“There are still five public conveniences around Walton which are open, and we would reiterate our call for businesses to play their part in supporting their communities by offering the use of their toilets to the public.

“The council is still to dispose of the premises which have closed, and perhaps if there is enough strength of feeling about the importance of any one of them then a community group could look to buy the facility and run it themselves.”