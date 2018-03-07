A TASTE of the Middle East came to a care home when a group of belly dancers popped in to entertain residents.

The exotic quintet wore traditional costumes as they shook their stuff and shimmied along to Egyptian and Turkish music at Beaumont Manor, in Great Holland.

The hip-twitching show was the brainchild of activities co-ordinator Debbie Lever.

She says live entertainment can have a positive effect on residents.

“We wanted to think outside of the box with this activity," said Debbie.

"It is unique and the costumes are beautiful with beading, fringes and sparkles, making the whole experience bright, colourful and visually enticing.

“The Creative Expression ladies made a wonderful impression on everyone and the belly dancing opened up a lively conversation between the residents who found some of the routines very amusing.

"We shall definitely be inviting them back.”

The Creative Expression belly dancers first got together in 2015.

Spokesman Jill Joshua said: "Our aim is to brighten people’s day with colourful costumes, lively music and sunny smiles."