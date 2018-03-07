PUPILS at a primary school in Clacton were treated to their first ever careers fair.

Youngsters at Great Clacton Junior School got the chance to look at jobs they might go into when they leave education.

People from different professions, including firefighters, nurses, a scientist, engineer and train driver, came to share their knowledge about their jobs so the children could find out more about the world of work.

Year Six pupil Sienna Clark, who took part in the event, said: “Overall, the children were surprised at how many different jobs were available and found the event very inspirational.”