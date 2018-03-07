FIREFIGHTERS were called to a van on fire at Weeley roundabout.

The white van was completely destroyed by the fire, which was caused by an engine fault.

The incident happened next to the Weeley services, off Colchester Road, at about 6.50pm on Monday.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters from Clacton were called to reports a vehicle was on fire near the A133 Weeley bypass.

“On arrival, firefighters reported that a van was completely on fire.

“The fire, which was caused accidentally by an engine fault, was extinguished by 7.26pm.”