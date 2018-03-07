VETERAN funnyman Jimmy Jones returns to Clacton's Princes Theatre with his irreverent brand of stand-up humour next week.

The legendary comedian celebrated his 80th birthday last month but is still firing on all cylinders with his unique style of adult humour.

Jimmy’s first professional shows were in 1962 at the Royal Standard in Walthamstow and the legendary Montague Arms in Peckham, south London.

He was one of the originals when the early Seventies saw the birth of long-running TV series The Comedians, followed by regular spots on Battle of the Comics, The Freddie Star Show, The Chas and Dave Show and Six O’Clock Live.

His outrageous gags won over American audiences at a triumphant debut in Las Vegas in 1986.

His risque humour may have kept him off mainstream TV, but it's also made Jimmy a cult comedian, selling hundreds of thousands of videos and DVDs.

Jimmy is at the Princes on March 18 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £18 from the box office on 01255 686633.