CLACTON'S West Cliff Theatre will be transformed into the Club Tropicana for a Wham tribute show next week.

Young Guns of all ages can travel back in time to the Eighties when George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley ruled the airwaves - and the charts.

It's 37 years since the lads first joined forces after going to school together.

Young Guns peaked at number three in 1982, followed by Wham Rap, Bad Boys and Club Tropicana, which all made the top ten.

Their first chart-topper came in 1984 with Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.

Careless Whisper and Freedom also sailed to number one in the same year.

Last Christmas was only kept off the number one spot by Live Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas, but the boys were soon top of the heap again with I'm Your Man and The Edge of Heaven.

Craig Webb stars in The Best of Wham

Tribute show The Best of Wham stars TV talent show Let It Shine quarter-finalist Craig Webb as the late George Michael, who died on Christmas Day 2016.

The Best of Wham is at the West Cliff on March 17 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £23.50 from the box office on 01255 433344.