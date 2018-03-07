A COMMUNITY brass band put on a huge performance of classical, jazz and popular music from stage and film.

Tendring Brass took to St Osyth village hall on February 25 as part of its On Tour series, which aims to spread the word about the band.

The audience was treated to a range of performances, including tributes to Frank Sinatra, Abba and Elton John.

Director Antony Sanders is also attempting to recruit younger members from the Tendring area to get involved.

Committee member Chris Gibson said: “In June last year we started a series of concerts called Tendring Brass on Tour in Tendring at the McGregor Hall in Frinton.

“The idea behind this was to go out into smaller local venues within communities and put on a concert for local people – some of who cannot travel distances or may have other restrictions.

“We have often had comments, such as ‘I didn’t even know that there was a brass band in Tendring’ and we are endeavouring to change that.

“It was a great afternoon of music enjoyed by a packed village hall. The band really enjoyed the concert, especially as they received such a warm welcome by the St Osyth audience – so much so that they are already looking forward to returning in the future.”

To get involved, call 08452 500581 or email enquiries@tendringbrassband.co.uk.