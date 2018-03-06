An ESSEX Police officer has been given a final written warning after using the Police National Computer for personal reasons.

DC Ryan Burgess had denied breaching the standards of professional behaviour but a misconduct panel found all allegations were proven and his actions amounting to gross misconduct.

But bosses opted not to fire the DC, citing a hitherto "postive 13-year career".

The panel, led by legally qualified chair John Bassett, ruled between June 17, 2017 and July 1, 2017, DC Burgess had improperly accessed the PNC for a personal purpose and subsequently did not disclose relevant information to his line manager.

It is not known what information DC Burgess accessed.

Detective Chief Superintendent Steve Worron, who was sitting on the hearing panel said: “Whilst DC Burgess’ actions are not excusable, they were out of character and occurred at a time of particular emotional distress within the officer’s personal life.

“This, along with his positive 13-year career with the force, was taken into consideration when deciding on the appropriate action.

“It is imperative that the public have trust in our officers to use police systems containing confidential and sensitive information properly and for legitimate policing purposes.

"We would like to assure members of the public that incidents like this are rare and our officers and staff operate with the utmost professionalism, honesty and integrity and take all matters relating to standards of professional behaviour seriously."