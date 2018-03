A MAN has been fined for driving at 130mph on a dual carriageway.

James Golding, 26, admitted the speeding offence committed on the A12 in Dedham last July.

He appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on February 28.

He had to pay a £781 fine, a £78 victim surcharge and court costs of £85.

He also received six points on his licence.