A COUNCILLOR faced court action again after failing to pay his council tax for a second year running, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.

Tendring Council revealed five of its councillors were overdue paying their council tax for 2016/7 and one was issued with a court summons.

Council tax reminders were sent to councillors Chris Amos (Con, St John’s), Tanya Ferguson (Con, Ramsey and Parkeston), John Hones (Ukip, St Mary’s), Kanagasundaram King (Holland Residents, St Bartholomews) and Ted Whitmore (Ukip, Bockings Elm).

The amounts – ranging from £30 to £855 – were paid before further recovery action was taken.

But Alton Park councillor Peter Cawthron failed to pay following the reminders and was issued with a court summons for having not paid a sum of £792.

The amount, which related to council tax bills for 2016/7, has now been repaid.

The sum was not paid despite Mr Cawthron being entitled to a councillors’ allowance of £5,122.

Independent Mr Cawthron previously received a court summons in June 2016 for non-payment of council tax. The balance was deducted from his allowance.

Mr Cawthron could not be contacted for comment but following the court summons in 2016, he said it was not news and journalists should instead pursue stories about shortages in education.

He added his father died in 2015 and he had been “involved in an acrimonious and very distressing probate dispute in the High Court”.

He said: “The administration of my personal finances has sometimes been neglected during that time.

“2015/16 was paid as a lump sum and 2016/2017 is being paid monthly.”

Tendring Council said Mr Cawthron has already been to court for failing to pay his 2016/7 council tax and a liability order was made.

Tendring Council spokesman Will Lodge said all outstanding council tax arrears owed by members has now been paid.

He added: “As with any resident, Tendring Council will pursue non-payment of council tax, including taking the matter to court if necessary.

“Where a councillor is in arrears of two months or more with council tax, from any part of the country, legally they must declare this before a discussion on the authority’s budget and would therefore commit a criminal offence by voting on it.”