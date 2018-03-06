NEW specialist toilets for the disabled are being built in Walton after getting the go-ahead from Tendring Council.

The Changing Places facility will be located next to existing toilets near Bath House Meadow, where a children’s play area is currently being built.

Changing Places provide facilities for people with severe learning disabilities.

There are already similar toilets on Clacton, Walton and Dovercourt seafronts The new toilets will cost £64,600 – mostly funded by the county council.

Tendring tourism boss Mick Skeels said the location was ideal for tourists visiting the area.

He said: “These amenities offer much-needed support to families with complex physical needs, meaning they can enjoy a day out without having to worry about something as basic as going to the toilet.“