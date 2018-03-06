A brewery has been accused of fuelling stereotypes by launching a pink, glittery beer designed specifically for girls.

Brewdog says it wants to tackle gender stereotypes to highlight the ridiculousness of marketing products for women in pink.

But not everyone sees it that way and the firm has been met with a string of backlash.

On Facebook, it posted: “We’ve created a beer for girls. And it’s pink. Because women only like pink and glitter, right?”

It followed it up with “#Sarcasm.”

This is not ‘beer for girls’. This is beer for equality.



Dani Southall wrote underneath the Facebook post: “Lets show that enough is enough with stereotypes…. By using a stereotype. Sounds like trying to reel in a bad marketing decision.”

Charles Macdonald-Jones said: “Another monumentally stupid idea from the people who brought you 'Trashy Blonde'.”

Lauren Weight wrote: “By sarcasm did you mean #tryingtosalvagepoormarketingdecision “Let's support a gender equality issue by tapping into a gender stereotype over something as completely gender free as beer.

“Let's use some marketing cliches for appealing to women, to highlight gender equality! It's so ironic we're so clever. Nope. I'm not offended I just find it laughable. Cheers.”

But some were quick to support the campaign, saying people should see it as the joke it.

Vicky Brown wrote: “Oh good grief, this is not offensive... how about producing a hairy bottle with a medallion for guys? it's hilarious, come...on... have a beer, chill out.”

For all brands, it's REALLY important to have consistent and clear messaging, ESPECIALLY when talking about real issues and nuanced subjects.



Mandy Gray said: “For the love of Jebus!!! Does everyone have to constantly look for something to take offence to? It was clear as day it was satirical having a pink bottle saying beer for girls, can you not see the bigger picture behind what message this is trying to get out?”