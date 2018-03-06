CHILDREN across Colchester have the chance to be part of a free writing competition which could see them win a trip to Disneyland Paris.

The tenth National Young Writers’ Awards is back with comedian and children’s author David Walliams judging the entries.

The competition is organised by tuition provider Explore Learning, which has a Colchester centre, for the past ten years.

Heroes is this year's theme so the task is to craft a 500-word story about a hero or idol you aspire to be like.

David said: “To write is such a wonderful, creative outlet for people of all ages and competitions just like this are a fantastic way of encouraging kids to take the leap and release their inner authors.”

The winner will be surprised at a school assembly by The Boy in the Dress author who will present them with a trophy, the trip to Disneyland for their family and £500 worth of books for their school.

The top ten entries will also receive £250 worth of books for their schools from Letts Revision, plus a large print of the opening line of their story by QuirkyLime.

Each regional winner will win £50 of books for themselves and every child who enters will get a certificate to celebrate their story, along with personalised feedback from an Explore Learning tutor.

Children must be aged between four and 14 to enter. The deadline is April 29. Pick up an entry form from Explore Learning inside Sainsbury's at Western Approach, Stanway.

Or type your story and enter online at explorelearning.co.uk/youngwriters with your contact information.

Email colchester@explorelearning.co.uk or call 01206 890 888 for more information.