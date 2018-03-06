A GENEROUS assistant merchandiser is on a quest to raise thousands of pounds for a charity which funds research into Alzheimer’s.

Katie Penny, 23, from Clacton, has already raised an impressive £1,775 for Alzheimer’s Research at a charity ball last month.

The former Colchester County High School for Girls pupil chose the charity because nan Patricia Davies suffers from dementia.

As well as the charity ball, which was held at Braxted Park in Witham on February 17, Katie is tackling the London Marathon in April.

“People were very generous on the night of the ball,” she said.

“I wasn’t expecting to raise that much money at all – I thought I’d raise about £500. But now I’ve decided to run the marathon for Alzheimer’s since my nan, who has been a huge part of my life, has been diagnosed with it.

“I have seen first-hand how hard it can be to deal with.

“She doesn’t know who I am some days. Sometimes she’ll say ‘Hi Katie’ and or other days she’ll say ‘Who’s this young lady?’ “She’s basically lost her memory.”

Katie added: “I’m really nervous about the marathon.

“I keep thinking that I can’t do this.

“I’m going from not running at all to running 26.2 miles in April.

“We’re all really close in our family. When I was younger my nan used to look after me.

“We’ve always been really close and that’s why now it’s good for me to give something back to her.”

Katie has already raised another £760 for the charity. To sponsor her visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KatiePenny1.