A THUG who drove into a man in Clacton before robbing him during a "nasty and frightening" attack has been jailed for three years.

Scott Warner, 29, of no fixed address, drove a car at speed towards the 34-year-old victim, who was on foot in Skelmersdale Road.

The Ford EcoSport hit the man's leg, knocking him to the ground.

Warner stopped the car and ran after the man, who had managed to get to his feet and was attempting to run away.

Warner then knocked the victim to the ground again and demanded money.

He then punched and kicked him several times before the victim handed over £40.

The man suffered bruising to his leg and jaw and a fractured knee cap during the incident, which took place on July 25 last year.

Warner, who went on the run and was arrested and charged by police in October, refused to comment during a police interview.

Warner denied wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but admitted unlawfully and maliciously wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm, which was accepted by the Crown.

He also admitted robbery and dangerous driving when he appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, February 26.

Warner was jailed for three years for robbery, two years for grievous bodily harm.

He was also jailed for one year for dangerous driving, to run concurrently.

He was also banned from driving for four years.

Investigating officer Det Sgt Daniel Jeffries, of Clacton CID, said: "This was a nasty and frightening incident and Warner can now reflect on his actions behind bars."