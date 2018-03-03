Firefighters were alerted to flooding on a school site last night after a pipe burst in the building's loft.

Crews arrived at what is believed to be Clacton County High School at 11.20pm to find that a large amount of water had accumulated on two floors and was affecting the electricity supply.

Firefighters immediately began salvaging items within the premises affected by the flooding, in an attempt to reduce damage.

By 1.14am, both the building's water and electricity supplies were isolated. Crews used an aquavac - a high-powered vacuum tool - to remove excess water from within the building.

The pipe burst directly above a room containing various ICT equipment and the flooding also affected another computing room - causing considerable damage.

The building itself has also suffered severe water damage.