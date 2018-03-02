PROPOSALS for a new access road and footpath to serve a housing development in Elmstead Market have been recommended for approval by planners.

Hills Residential wants to create the new access on land to the east of Tye Road as part of the approved development of 32 new homes.

The application has been refereed to Tendring Council’s planning committee by ward councillor Fred Nicholls.

He claims the proposed footway is not safe or appropriate because of all the lorries that use Tye Road.

The plans have been recommend for approval by planning officers.

They were due to go before the planning committee on Tuesday, but the meeting was postponed until a future date due to the adverse weather conditions.