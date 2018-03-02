LIAM Gallagher and the Stereophonics will headline the first ever RiZE Festival this summer at the iconic Hylands Park in Chelmsford.

Celebrating its very first year RiZE Festival brings together an exciting mix of the very best music from classic indie, pop, urban and dance genres as well as upcoming talent across four stages between August 18 and 19.

Ahead of two sold-out shows at Lancashire County Cricket Club and Finsbury Park show in June, Liam Gallagher will headline the main stage on Friday night.

Releasing one of the biggest albums of 2017, As You Were debuted at number one in the UK Albums Chart and achieved gold certification in its first week.

The one and only Gallagher

One of Britain’s best live bands, Stereophonics, will make their festival return this summer headlining RiZE Festival, TRNSMT festival in Scotland and two huge stadium shows in Wales.

The band are currently touring until March in support of their recently released gold album, Scream Above The Sounds, their tenth studio album to-date.

Its release also comes as the band celebrate twenty years since their debut.

The new outdoor festival also features highly acclaimed live artists from Platinum debut record, singer-songwriter James Bay, iconic national treasures Manic Street Preachers, indie pop idols Circa Waves, Grammy award-nominated rock group Bastille, British alt.rock veterans Maxïmo Park as well as Craig David’s world famous TS5 show.

Anywhere singer Rita Ora

Also performing are major UK artists Years & Years, Plan B, Rag'n'Bone Man, Dave, Rita Ora, Example & DJ Wire, Tokio Myers, MNEK, Disciples, Sinead Harnett and The Manor.

Some of the hottest emerging talent joining the bill are Lewis Capaldi, Tom Grennan, Raye, Tom Walker, Nina Nesbitt plus Jacob Banks.

Many more acts will also be announced across four stages.

What's your flavour?

So how much are tickets and where do you buy them?

Tickets start at £59.50 (prices shown without booking fee) for a general admission day ticket.

Weekend ticket without camping - £115

Weekend ticket plus Friday and Saturday camping - £160

Weekend ticket plus Thursday, Friday and Saturday camping - £165

VIP Area plus day ticket - £109.50

VIP Area plus weekend ticket without camping - £190.00

VIP Area plus weekend ticket and Friday and Saturday camping - £235.00

VIP Area plus weekend ticket and Thursday, Friday and Saturday camping - £240.00

Visit www.rizefestival.co.uk for official outlets to get yours now.