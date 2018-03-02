Toys R Us is having a major closing down sale.

The toy giant plunged into administration on Wednesday, putting 3,000 jobs at risk.

Today, administrators Moorfields announced it will be holding a huge sale with discounts of up to 25 per cent on toys and games at 100 of its stores.

Simon Thomas, joint administrator and partner at Moorfields, said: "We’ve introduced heavy discounts across the entire Toys R Us store portfolio today.

"Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these special offers as soon as possible.

"Whilst stock levels are generally high, customers may find that the more popular brands begin to sell-out over the coming days."

The company is no longer accepting returns for refunds and shoppers can no longer make orders on the website.