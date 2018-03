POLICE have taken to social media to confirm that a main road is not closing this afternoon, despite numerous reports on Facebook.

Essex Police said in a Facebook post that the A120 from Horsley Cross to Harwich will not be closing at 2pm.

They advised users to follow their page for official updates to avoid confusion on road closures.

Officers also warned residents that weather conditions are expected to worsen from 2pm this afternoon.

