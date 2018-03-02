TEMPERATURES could be set to hit the dizzy heights of 2°C tomorrow.

The slight rise will mark the end of the sub zero cold snap brought by the Beast from the East.

But forecasters at the Essex Weather Centre say it will remain very cold tonight and have warned spells of snow could appear throughout the day.

The significant wind chill will also persist as a widespread frost descends.

The maximum temperature today with -1°C.

Tomorrow is expected to start with light, patchy rain but ever-increasing temperatures will aid the thaw.

The wind will also subside.

There will be a maximum temperature of 2°C.

Temperatures will gradually increase from Sunday as erratic light rain battles with drier, brighter spells.