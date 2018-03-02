A GREEN energy supplier has won the right to provide electricity and gas to almost 6,000 people who signed up to the Essex Energy Switch.

So Energy, the first eco-friendly provider to win an energy switch auction since its launch, is promising 100 per cent renewable electricity to switchers and residents still have until March 27 to sign up.

Cllr David Finch, leader of Essex County Council, said: "Almost 6,000 residents answered the call to join the collective energy switch, proving that people power can really make a difference in securing cheaper deals from energy suppliers.

"Now that we know the electricity on offer comes from 100 per cent renewable sources, we have a golden opportunity to create a greener Essex and sign up.

"So Energy has deals with electricity generators across Great Britain who provide Ofgem regulated renewable energy guarantees.

"Customers can even have their say on where the energy is sourced from, whether it be solar, wind, hydro, biomass or tidal."

Those who have taken part in the past five Essex Energy Switch initiatives have saved more than £2,297,539 from the past five switches, with many saving around £250 a year.

Those registering will receive a personalised offer which details how much they could save by switching to the winning provider, or cheaper tariff.

But there is no obligation for people to take up the offer.

Cllr Finch added: "Paying over the odds for your electric and gas is not fair, so I hope people take advantage of the Essex Energy Switch. It's a safe and easy way to save money in which we take all the hassle out of switching."

To register visit www.essex.gov.uk/energyswitch or call 0800 0488285.

If you don't have access to the internet, you can ask a relative, friend of neighbour to help because registrations can be made using their email address. One email address can be used up to five times to register for the scheme.