SOME Colchester General Hospital staff were given a bed for the night after being hit by 'snowmaggedon'.

Contingency plans to cope with the problematic weather has been successful for health providers which have provided a faultless service all week.

Patients were still able to access GP and hospital appointments with the only interruptions being for blood testing services in primary care.

Staff shortages and delays to see clinicians in some areas of north Essex could not be helped as road closures and traffic jams added several hours to people's journeys.

A spokesman for the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group (NEECCG) said: "Colchester Hospital remains under pressure but all bad weather contingency plans are in place and working.

"Teams are working hard to discharge patients which don't need to be in hospital and working together to keep people safe in their homes.

"Plans are in place to bring staff into work who are struggling to travel and arrangements have been made for some staff to stay over where needed.

"Ambulances are being turned around within the national standard timeframe and the emergency department is performing well with patients being seen, treated and either discharged or admitted."

Vehicles chug their way down North Hill, Colchester

Countywide safety messages are being delivered to residents on winter-related illnesses, the importance of staying warm and calling on elderly family members or neighbours.

As well as signposting people to the right healthcare services if they are feeling unwell, the CCG has worked with GPs to ensure additional appointment capacity is available where needed.

Compassionate staff and volunteers have gone above and beyond during the cold snap, even going to treat people in their homes, and delivering blood tests.

Jayne Hiley, director of operations at Anglian Community Enterprise, whose Colchester and Tendring teams braved the chill, said: “Staff who were on days off or annual leave offered to help out in any way they could and ventured selflessly into the snow.

Marlowe Road, Jaywick, yesterday

"Many staff members also made themselves available during the evenings and overnight in order to assist with covering any emergency visits that needed to be completed.

“Despite having to make their way between patients on foot in poor treacherous conditions, they were able to pull together as an integrated team.

"All essential services were provided without compromise and with only a few non-essential visits being rescheduled in agreement with the patient."

The advice from clinicians is to re-book non-urgent appointments where possible and to order repeat prescriptions in plenty of time.

Pharmacies can also provide you with an emergency supply of most medicines if you run out, however there is a charge for this service.

Find out more about staying well this winter here.