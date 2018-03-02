TWO masked men burst into a man’s home before threatening him knives during a terrifying robbery in St Osyth.

The victim, who was assaulted during the incident at his home in Clinton Close, was left “extremely shaken” following the raid, which happened at about 8.30pm on Thursday.

Essex Police said two men wearing black balaclavas entered the property armed with knives and threatened the man inside.

They then punched the man in the face and demanded cash before leaving with phones and a wallet.

Det Con Hollie Hughes, of Clacton CID, said: “The suspects forced entry into the property before threatening and assaulting the occupant.

“Fortunately the victim was not seriously hurt but has been left extremely shaken by the ordeal.

“We believe these suspects may have parked up nearby and would have looked out of place considering the weather and lack of movement on our roads.

“We would urge anyone who noticed anything suspicious or has dashcam or CCTV footage at around the time of the incident to call Clacton CID.”

Witnesses should call Clacton CID on 101 quoting incident number 1050 of 01/03 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.