ICY conditions are continuing to cause disruption across Tendring.

Most schools have been closed and waste collections have been suspended.

Ice and snow drifts have continued to make travelling by road very difficult.

Police said despite speculation there were no plans by Essex Highways to shut the A120.

Some speculation on social media that the A120 is due to close. No indication at present that will be the case. Keep eyes on @essexhighways & @HighwaysEAST for roads info - we'll RT as much as poss. https://t.co/Yj3ILhhKrG — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) March 2, 2018

We're advising motorists with automatic headlights not to rely on them switching on during the snow. Please switch your lights on as in some places in Essex this afternoon there is some more heavy snow. And remember don't drive unless you have to and when you do be safe :-) — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) March 2, 2018

Drifting snow on Colchester Rd Wix area. Several cars stuck but 🚜 on scene to assist vehicles. Avoid if you can. — Dan Heard (@PcDanHeard) March 2, 2018

Jaywick - Golf Green Road - there is approx. 200m of snow drifts making driving conditions difficult — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 2, 2018

Essex Roads are running well this morning - but do be aware that there may be ice on minor or untreated roads. Check back here for more updates throughout the day. Please take care driving and make sure your vehicle is clear of snow and ice. — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 2, 2018

A Saturday service is running on these routes today: (Services will list as cancelled in journey check owing to the late change - so please ignore these and refer to 'Saturday' on the published timetable here): https://t.co/7X0NQnvSMI pic.twitter.com/BnSiCqRMcf — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) March 2, 2018

The Met Office also issued a yellow warning for ice for Friday.

Yellow Warning of Ice for East of England https://t.co/9aU9UMGoCX pic.twitter.com/MDI5qLnB65 — Met Office Warnings (@metofficeEEng) March 2, 2018

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it is still advising people not to drive if possible.

The #beastfromtheeast has not given up yet - we're in for another day of snow and very icy conditions on the road. Please avoid driving where possible - #snowday3 https://t.co/lzH72q3ddo — Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) March 2, 2018

Bus operator First Essex has also annocued that some busses will not be operating in the Clacton area.

Service 2 Claston- Mistley will not be operating.

Service 3 Clacton-Harwich will not be operating.

Service 7/8 Clacton-Walton will not be operating.

All other Clacton services are running, however we advise delays.-CP — First Essex (@FirstEssex) March 2, 2018

*ATTN* Service 7/8 Holland Marshes closed, abandoned vehicles have snow up to windscreens. Have one bus operating 30 minute shuttle between Clacton and Holland Haven. Nothing operating through to Walton. -CP — First Essex (@FirstEssex) March 2, 2018

Tendring Council closed its public toilets on Thursday, but many have reopened today.

These public toilets will be open 10am-4pm today unless conditions become unsafe. Others remain closed:

Rosemary Road, Clacton town centre

Connaught Avenue, Frinton

Milton Road, Harwich

Walton Pier, Walton — Tendring Council (@Tendring_DC) March 2, 2018

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service yesterday reported that it helped people stranded in St Osyth following snow drifts that were 6ft high.

Today we have been working with @EssexPoliceUK to help people caught up in #snowdrifts in St Osyths. We saw drifts of up to 6ft high which trapped many motorists. Many thanks to the farmers and staff from Seawick Holiday Park who have tirelessly helped us too. #oneteam pic.twitter.com/48XwCyIFGZ — Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) March 1, 2018

There were also some very icy conditions in the Manningtree area.

🚒🔔🚒🔔 Some of the roads we came across locally to Manningtree last night, whilst out attending an incident in our Pinzgauer (17Z1 - Off road vehicle) pic.twitter.com/XCFfn1uM7B — Manningtree ECFRS (@ManningtreeFS) March 2, 2018

Tendring Council said it remains on a snow footing, but is continuing to monitor the forecast over the weekend and aims to return to business as usual from Monday.

Though council offices are closed today, staff are working remotely to keep services running and phone lines working.

Given the latest forecast, the council anticipates having its offices open as usual on Monday, barring any unforeseen weather over the weekend.

Meanwhile many operational staff have once again been out helping partners to clear roads of snow, distributing salt and the like – while leisure centre staff have deployed to their nearest venue to keep centres up and running, albeit it with some classes cancelled.

People looking to visit leisure centres should call before travelling to check on potentially earlier than usual closing times.

A spokesman said: "Careline staff have been working exceptionally hard to support vulnerable people across the district, supported by partners at Tower Security who have ensured workers are able to get to and from shifts and been out and about helping those who need it.

"Additional council staff with security checks are being identified to further support the team.

"People are still encouraged to call Careline if they have an emergency, but residents are reminded to use the service sensibly – and that it is not there to provide travel updates or inform them which shops are open."

Some public toilets have been re-opened today from 10am until 4pm, while the rest remain closed due to concerns over freezing pipes.

The following plan has been drawn up for next week, assuming that conditions are appropriate on Monday for collections to continue, which will enable Veolia to catch up on rounds missed due to the snow:

• Monday’s collection will be as normal, as last Monday had a collection

• Tuesday-Friday collection rounds will be black bags and food waste ONLY (i.e. no recycling) – this will allow the recycling vehicles to collect residual waste as there could be double the usual amount of waste as compared to normal

• Friday collection round homes are asked to put out their normal recycling for that week, out for collection on Saturday, March 10.

• Full collections will resume as normal from Monday, March 12, on the recycling week as advertised.

The Tourist Information Centre will be closed on Saturday, but re-open as usual on Monday.

The Frankie Dettori Evening at the Princes Theatre on Saturday night is expected to go ahead as usual at this time.

As the roads become clearer, animal owners are reminded of RSPCA advice to ensure their pets’ paws are washed clear of any salt or grit that has been laid onto the highways during the cold snap, as it can cause medical problems if licked or ingested by animals.

Neil Stock, leader of the council, praised the efforts put in by everyone across the District in keeping things running during one of the heaviest periods of snowfall in recent times.

“There are far too many people to mention them all, but I especially want to thank all council staff for their dedication in keeping critical services running and in helping our partners to clear snow and ice where possible.

"I know in many cases they were facing a losing battle as the snow continued to fall and drift, but they tackled the task with absolute determination.

“I also want to praise our farming community who in many cases have been the unsung heroes in villages across the district by using their tractors to free trapped cars – and in one instance in my own village of Little Bromley delivering shopping to an elderly resident.

"This is an example we should all be looking up to.

“Though the forecast suggests an ever-so-slight raising of temperatures over the next few days, I urge people to remember it will still feel bitterly cold and remain icy, and to be on their guard.”

#Tendring officers, @DCIPaulWells and @InspDeex, have thanked the local community for coming to the rescue of motorists stuck in the snow.



Police in Tendring thanked the local community for coming to the rescue of motorists stuck in the snow.



From clearing the roads, to assisting struggling motorists and kindly offering hot drinks to our officers battling the elements, Essex Police said the community support in the district has been gratefully received.



Det Chief Insp Paul Wells, district commander, said: “We will try to thank you all personally, but we’re immensely grateful to the many farmers who have stepped up and helped keep Tendring safe and moving.”



Insp Darren Deex added: “Once again, I’ve been blown away by the community spirit in Tendring.

"From farmers clearing the roads, to members of the public helping to dig out police cars, it’s been really nice to see the public working alongside the emergency services to keep others safe.”