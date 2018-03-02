WASTE collections will not take place again today due to the icy conditions.

Tendring Council and its contractors Veolia have decided to suspend waste collections on Friday in light of the conditions and the yellow alert for snow and ice from the Met Office for Friday.

The council has drawn up a collection plan for next week, assuming that conditions are appropriate on Monday for collections to continue, this will enable Veolia to catch up on rounds missed due to the snow.

Monday’s collection will be as normal

Tuesday-Friday collection rounds will be black bags and food waste ONLY (i.e. no recycling) – this will allow the recycling vehicles to collect residual waste as there could be double the usual amount of waste as compared to normal

Friday collection round homes are asked to put out their normal recycling for that week, out for collection on Saturday, March 10

Full collections will resume as normal from Monday, March 12, on the recycling week as advertised.

The council said the plan is the most efficient way of getting back to normal at a time of high demand across the region.

Tendring Council has also decided not to open its offices today (Friday) in light of the conditions, but staff will continue to work from home or remotely where possible.

A spokesman added: "Operational staff working outdoors will continue to work tirelessly tomorrow with our partners, helping to clear roads, distribute grit and the like where it is safe to do so.

"Careline also remains open 24/7 to support vulnerable people within the community, and can be reached on 01255 222022.

"Our teams are continuing to provide excellent services to Tendring residents and they are doing a brilliant job in very difficult and exceptional circumstances."