ONE lane is closed southbound on the A12 after an incident which saw a vehicle cross the central reservation.

The northbound inside lane is also closed as a result of the incident.

Onlookers say a lorry has jacknifed at the Ardleigh Crown junction.

Traffic reports state there are expected delays on the road for two hours.

Recovery - the crash on the A12

Roads policing sergeant Colin Shead confirmed the mini had been recovered and work has started to secure the central reservation.

The operation has been complicated by an oil spillage from the HGV.