A MAN in his 50s has died after suffering a heart attack at the wheel of his car in Jaywick.

Emergency services were called to the aid of the man in Marlowe Road, close to the Three Jays pub, at about 8.50am on Thursday.

The man died despite the best efforts of paramedics, who battled icy conditions to get to the man within 11 minutes.

It is not thought that the incident is linked to the adverse weather conditions.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said crews were called to a report of a man who was in cardiac arrest.

He added: “Three ambulance crews, an ambulance officer and response car from Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

“The first crew were with the patient within 11 minutes.

“They treated a man who was in cardiac arrest. Despite their best efforts, the man sadly died at the scene.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

Essex Police confirmed the man had become unwell in his car.

A spokesman added: “Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man, who was from Tendring and in his 50s, sadly died.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Nearby Jaywick Lane was closed, between Richmond Drive and Miller's Barn Road, due to the icy conditions from about 8.30am on Thursday.

The road was reopened by 1.20pm.