Children across Essex have today been told what secondary school they have been given a place at.

There has been a slight reduction in the number of children who were given their first or second school - but fear not if that is you.

You have the legal right to appeal a decision and you can still apply to other schools.

Here's all you need to know.

How were applications considered and places allocated?

All applications have to be considered against the admission arrangements and oversubscription criteria for schools.

Applications are ranked against the oversubscription criteria for each school for which a parent applied, and a place offered at the highest of the ranked preferences that can be met.

Where a place cannot be offered at any of the schools for which you applied, a place is offered at the nearest Essex school to the home with an available place.

Can I now apply for a different school?

Yes you are free to try other schools.

However, don't reject the school offer you have until you have secured another place in case there are no other spaces available.

If you want to apply for a school for which you did not apply originally, you should email admissions@essex.gov.uk to request a place at that school.

Some parents decide that they would prefer a school that they ranked lower on their original application than the school offered. If that school has places available, it may be possible to offer a place. If there are no spare places, your child can be added to the waiting list. To request this, you should also email admissions@essex.gov.uk.

Can I appeal?

You have the legal right to appeal to an independent appeal panel against the decision not to admit your child at any of your preferred schools for which you have not been offered a place.

You can find out more here: essex.gov.uk/Education-Schools/Schools/Admissions/Pages/Appeals.aspx

What if I need further advice?

If, having read the information on this page and the other pages on the school admissions website, you still have further questions, please contact 0345 603 2200.