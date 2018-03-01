It may not feel like it, but spring is on the way.

We may currently be battling snow, ice and very cold weather, but at the end of the month the clocks are going forwards to signal the start of spring.

Daylight Saving Time was created to make better use of the long sunlight hours of the summer.

By “springing" clocks forward an hour in March, we move an hour of daylight from the morning to the evening.

This year, the date will fall on March 25.