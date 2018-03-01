Many people wonder what temperature they should set the heating to in cold weather.

One plumber has taken to Facebook to answer everyone's question and explain how to keep your house warm, without putting your bills up too much.

He explained your heating should be set to at least 18 degrees constantly.

John Hunter Heating posted: “Hi everyone, I’ve had a lot of my customers asking what’s the best setting for the heating in this very cold weather.

"What you need to do is not let the property get cold as it uses more energy and money to boost it up all the time.

"Try to override your heating to 24 hours on or constant mode and then use your thermostat on the wall to adjust your temperature from 18 degrees minimum and up to around 20/21 when you're at home.

"This will keep your home and pipes warm and save you lots off money as it will keep your home at a stable temperature."