MORE motorists got caught using their mobile phones at the wheel in Essex than anywhere else in the UK outside London last year after penalties were made tougher.

But the number of motorists flouting the rules has dropped since the new regulations were brought in a year ago.

To mark the first anniversary since the penalty for using mobile devices while driving was double from a £100 fine and three penalty points to £200 and six points, the Government Department for Transport’s road safety department THINK! has released figures on the number of motorists were convicted last year.

A total of 1,435 drivers had their licenses endorsed with the penalties in Essex between March and the end of 2017.

No county had more except Greater London which saw 5,285 motorists facing the penalties. Across the UK more than 26,000 motorists were convicted.

But according to the Safer Essex Roads Partnership (SERP), between March 2017 and February 2018 there were 2,456 mobile phone offences recorded in Essex. This compares with 4,614 for the previous year.

The figures include those which are waiting to be endorsed. The process can take up to six months.

Casualty reduction manager for SERP, Adam Pipe said : “It is great that we have seen such a significant reduction but one offence is still too many.

“Although we have seen change in behaviour, the message isn’t getting through to some people.

“The risks of using a mobile phone, or being distracted by other means, can be fatal.

“Six points on your licence can be life-changing for a lot of people, being very close to having their licence removed.

“This can mean loss of work or loss of personal freedom, all for the sake of foolishly using their phone.

“We want to encourage everyone to not only take responsibility for their own road safety by putting their phones away, but for others too. If you know someone who has used or continues to use their phone while driving, tell them not to.

“It is simply not worth it.”

The Government is planning a new campaign to coincide with the first anniversary of the new penalties.

Road safety minister Jesse Norman said: “The penalties for holding and using a mobile phone while driving have proven to be a strong deterrent, and more and more people are aware of just how dangerous this is.

“But some motorists are still not only putting their own lives at risk, but the lives of others."