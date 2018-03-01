EMERGENCY services were called to an incident in Jaywick during this morning's Siberian weather conditions.

The road was closed, between Richmond Drive and Miller's Barn Road, due to the icy conditions at about 8.30am.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene, close to the Three Jays.

The road was reopened by 1.20pm.

Plucky traders in Clacton town centre have managed to open this morning - despite the big freeze.

Some stores are closed but many outlets remain open after staff battled in to work in Siberian condition.

Town centre roads remain passable after being gritted but side streets are frozen and require care from drivers.

Pavements in the town centre have been gritted but are still icy.

Try and avoid The Street Little Clacton, one lane still covered by large snow bank. Being shifted but slow progress. pic.twitter.com/G3Pqco9OsX — Dan Heard (@PcDanHeard) March 1, 2018

We have had reports that Halstead Road, in Kirby, the Holland Marshes road, and Pork Lane, at Great Holland, are among the road closures.

Part of Jaywick Lane was also closed due to the icy conditions.

A spokesman for Essex County Council's Highways Team has said roads across the county will be re-gritted from 1pm.

He said: "We're out in Tendring with gritters and snow ploughs and in those flat coastal areas where drifting snow is causing problems.

"The team is also responding to police requests."

For a live salting map, click here and follow the Essex Highways Twitter page @Essex_Travel.

This is Little Bromley this morning... the snow plough is apparently stuck in a drift down the road! All roads impassable here and v.dangerous! pic.twitter.com/7VA6kxtpXn — Neil Stock OBE (@StockNeil) March 1, 2018

A snow plough has just been through Little Bromley... but the drifts are incredible. Lived here 18 years and never seen anything like it! pic.twitter.com/R2tPwOrRph — Neil Stock OBE (@StockNeil) March 1, 2018

A Met Office yellow warning for snow which had been lifted for today, but was reinstated early in the morning.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for Friday, and for ice only on Saturday, as of Thursday morning.

Snow had stopped falling by midday but it remains bitterly cold.

Tendring Council said residents are reminded to keep wrapped up warm and to check on vulnerable people in their communities.

It said the council's Careline is continuing to operate with the assistance of its partners, but is very busy.

The authority said businesses are urged to think about the welfare of their staff, and to consider closing early to allow colleagues time to travel home early if necessary.

Tendring Council closed its offices at 11am today to allow those staff who are not already home working to make the journey home before conditions potentially worsen.

Public toilets have been closed as some are beginning to freeze up, and waste collections are still suspended.

Hi @EssexWeather some nice 5’ snow drifts for bockings elm, Clacton-on-Sea pic.twitter.com/zKjMxADHq7 — Carlos (@that_other_Carl) March 1, 2018

Travel conditions are difficult across Tendring and rural routes are impassable due to snow drifts, compounded by abandoned cars, while even some major routes are proving dangerous.

The latest police advice (as of 10.30am today) is to avoid the A120 at Horsley Cross.

First Essex has apologised for suspending ALL bus services to Clacton.

**UPDATE** All Clacton services have now been suspended. Apologies for this. _RS — First Essex (@FirstEssex) March 1, 2018

Drivers should only travel if essential.

If you must drive, then be prepared...

Make sure you have warm clothes and a blanket, food and water, a charged mobile phone, and a shovel.

If you do have to abandon your journey, make sure you car is parked and clear of the main route, so that snow ploughs can continue to operate.

Lynda McWilliams, cabinet member for health and education including emergency planning at Tendring Council, praised all those who were helping to keep the district running during the snowfall.

She said: “I know many council staff have been out doing their bit and working hard to keep services running. And there have been many lovely reports on social media of people getting out in their communities to help stranded drivers.

“While other parts of the UK have been issued with the highest Met Office red warning for snow – and our thoughts are with those bracing themselves – we in Tendring must not take our eye off the ball and continue to monitor the situation carefully.

“Once again I urge people to stay inside unless necessary, to check on the vulnerable within their communities, and to keep an eye on the forecast.

"Most importantly, do not underestimate the power of the weather.”

#StormEmma just starting to make its way into the radar view now! Multiple warnings in place from the Met Office stay #weatheraware ❄️⚠️ @WQRadar #uksnow #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/5511RGhF4S — Shantelle Robinson (@Shantelle_JJR) March 1, 2018

Update, 1pm: Essex Police has reported that the A120 between Harwich and Horsley Cross is now open and traffic is running slowly.

But motorists are still advised to avoid the area if possible and to only to travel if absolutely necessary.