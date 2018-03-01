LITTLE Jimmy Osmond wasn't even ten when his 1972 hit Long-Haired Lover From Liverpool made him the youngster singer to top the UK charts.

By then he had already been performing for years on legendary crooner Andy Williams' television series, where he made his debut at the tender age of three.

Now he is celebrating more than 50 years in the music biz on tour with his Andy Williams tribute show, which comes to Clacton tonight.

Jimmy is thrilled to be back on the road with his Moon River And Meshow.

"I love it," he said.

"It’s not about me – it’s about Andy Williams and his music. I perform songs like Music To Watch Girls By, Happy Heart, Speak Softly Love and Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and, of course, Moon River."

There are also hits from Jimmy's back catalogue.

He said: "I do a section of Osmonds material – Love Me For a Reason, Crazy Horses and Let Me In.

"I also do a comedy section. During A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock 'N' Roll, I put masks of Donny and Marie on people from the audience ... so I can get back at my siblings!"

An Evening With Jimmy Osmond is at the West Cliff Theatre tonight at 7.30pm. Tickets are £31 (£76 VIP) from the box office on 01255 433344.