Update at 4.15pm: Wivenhoe residents have reported Colchester Road has reopened and snow ploughs have managed to tackle what was there.

SNOW drifts and winds reaching speeds of 22mph are proving a nightmare in rural and coastal areas of north Essex.

The 'Beast from the East' is adding to the treacherous weather conditions residents have faced for the past week with heavy snow still coming down in parts of the county.

The yellow weather warning had been relaxed for Colchester today, as of yesterday afternoon, but is now back on until Saturday.

The Met Office has said to expect further snow showers today and very low temperatures reaching -2C at best.

Experts have also warned of travel delays, stranded vehicles, and possible power cuts.

Colchester road, (where the cycle path is), blocked in both directions out of Wivenhoe. Police in attendance. Waiting for snow plough. Use alternative route out. — Andrea LV (@LV8andrea) March 1, 2018

Looking ahead to tonight, Essex Weather Centre has said it will be "very cold and windy with snow easing away through the evening" but that there will also be "widespread severe frost and ice".

On Mersea, residents are stuck and Colchester Road, in Wivenhoe, is totally blocked by snow drifts and a stranded lorry between Elmstead Road and Boundary Road.

Councillors urged Essex County Council's Highways department to send emergency teams to Wivenhoe which had been deteriorating since the morning.

Drivers were continuing up the road because there was no traffic sign telling them otherwise.

Picture: Wivenhoe Forum

Just before 3pm this afternoon, Shaun Boughton, former deputy mayor of Wivenhoe, said: "After spending all day on the road, the lorry is out.

"I managed to get a police line tape and have closed the road outside The Flag pub to save people driving into the unknown.

"But Elmstead Road is getting bad now so the fear is we'll get cut off."

A spokesman for Essex County Council's Highways Team said roads across the county were re-gritted from 1pm.

He said: "We're out in Tendring with gritters and snow ploughs and in those flat coastal areas where drifting snow is causing problems.

"The team is also responding to police requests."

For a live salting map, click here and follow the Essex Highways Twitter page @Essex_Travel.

The main road from Wivenhoe is entirely blocked. DO NOT TRAVEL pic.twitter.com/zdPvuG4NXJ — UoE Sustainability 🌱 (@UoE_Sus) March 1, 2018

Great Bentley is also completely cut off because of issues at Frating.

We understand police have closed the road in from Frating as well as Heckfords Road and there are abandoned cars on some roads.

Twitter picture from Frating going towards Brightlingsea @irispuce

Great Bentley Surgery is telling patients not to call in and has "skeleton staff" in.

Practice manager Richard Miller wrote: "We are attempting to get permission to close early from the CCG for the safety of staff and patients."

@TheGazette great bentley completely cut off,all roads blocked/shut. do not travel in or out of the village! — Ellen Gibson (@Ellen_Handy) March 1, 2018

Several First Essex services are not running including the 70, 71, 75 and 88 with limited services to Essex University.

Colchester Update*

61 - limited service serving Uni only

62 - unable to serve wivenhoe

64 - full service

65 - full service not serving Eastwood driver or Holly rd

66/66a full service

67s - not service West Mersea Terminating at lethe grove — First Essex (@FirstEssex) March 1, 2018

Colchester Update*

70 - no service

71 - no service

75 - no service

88 - full service

103/104 - no service

174/175 - no service — First Essex (@FirstEssex) March 1, 2018

Essex University was open for lessons despite the poor conditions surrounding it.

Our fabulous Grounds Teams have been in since 5am gritting car parks and routes around our campus. All three of our campuses are open today, but do take care if you’re travelling in. If you can't get in, please keep in contact with your department. pic.twitter.com/LCMrbf3ls0 — University of Essex (@Uni_of_Essex) March 1, 2018

Here is what Hedingham has to say about buses today...

Picture: Tracy Broomfield

Stranded on a frozen Mersea Island, Essex for a second day thanks to #BeastFromTheEast. Thank goodness for #agile working at @_FlagshipGroup...that and my parent’s coffee machine meaning I can crack on regardless 👍 pic.twitter.com/DMGTfyOsom — Jack Weaver (@jacktweaver) March 1, 2018

Service 63 operting -

09:03 William Harris way

09:34 Mason Road - Not going to Mersea at present due to snow drifts

11:03 from William Harris Way to Mason Rd

11:34 Mason Rd - will update — Hedingham (@hedinghambuses) March 1, 2018

Thurstable Notice for East & West Mersea. We have been advised that the road over the Strood is to dangerous to cross, therefore we won’t be operating our East/West mersea school services to Thurstable school. We are sorry for this inconvenience but passenger safety is paramount. pic.twitter.com/NUP4qjQEYn — Flagfinders (@Flagfinders) March 1, 2018

Greater Anglia is running a full service today from Colchester North station but has suspended services from Harwich to Manningtree Town and from Thorpe-le-Soken to Clacton.

Greater Anglia service information as of 09:30 - pic.twitter.com/U5hdK0qAbB — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) March 1, 2018

But the team is helping commuters as much as possible...

Extreme weather has affected our service again today, but at stations, such as Colchester here, we’ve got extra staff in to help keep stations free of snow and ice and to help customers onto the right train. pic.twitter.com/jhzt4ewIK7 — Greater Anglia News (@GreaterAngliaPR) March 1, 2018