WORLD Book Day has been postponed for pupils as headteachers across Tendring opt to keep their schools closed.
The aftermath of Wednesday's snow storm has led to snow drifts and dangerous road conditions preventing many teachers from being able to get to work.
These are the schools in Tendring which are shut today.
For live announcements on emergency school closures, click here.
- All Saints' Church of England
- Alton Park Junior School
- Bradfield Primary School
- Brightlingsea Junior School
- Cann Hall Primary School
- Chase Lane Primary School and Nursery
- Clacton Coastal Academy
- Clacton County High School
- Engaines Primary School and Nursery
- Frinton-on-Sea Primary School
- Great Bentley Primary School
- Harwich and Dovercourt High School
- Harwich Community Primary School and Nursery
- Highfields Primary School
- Holland Haven Primary School
- Holland Park Primary School
- Kirby Primary Academy
- Manningtree High School
- Market Field School
- Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School
- Oakwood Infant & Nursery School
- Shorefields School
- Sir Martin Frobisher Academy
- Spring Meadow Primary School
- St Clare's Catholic Primary School
- St Osyth Church of England Primary School
- Tendring Primary School
- Tendring Technology College - Frinton Campus
- The Mayflower Primary School
- Walton-on-the-Naze Primary School
- Weeley St Andrew's CofE Primary School
- White Hall Academy
- Wix and Wrabness Primary School
