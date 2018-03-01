ALL routes out of Harwich are blocked after sub-zero temperatures overnight.

The A120 towards Colchester became impassable overnight with some motorists forced to abandon their cars on the road.

Traffic is now moving slowly but queues are as far back as Parkeston.

There is also a lane blocked on the A12 at the Weston Homes Community Stadium because of a broken down lorry.

A120 - Harwich, Essex

Delays and queueing traffic due to snow and Stranded lorries on A120 both ways between... https://t.co/lSE1vK3oGs — SuffolkNorfolkTravel (@sufnoftravel) March 1, 2018

A120 between Harwich and Horsley Cross – very long delays in both directions after drifting snow - there is also a lorry stuck in the snow on the Wix bypass adding to the delays. — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 1, 2018

Attempts at clearing the snow drift in Little Oakley

Motorists trying to take an alternative route through Little Oakley were met with snow drifts which had blown off nearby fields just after the Memorial Club on Harwich Road.

There has been no fresh snowfall overnight, but temperatues have not got above freezing and strong winds have drifted large amounts of snow which was already lying suddenly onto new areas.

The traffic is at a complete standstill and has been for an hour! Nothing is moving... what services are being sent to assist ?? #A120 Westbound — CarRestorer (@SemajEloc) March 1, 2018

I was going to stay in bed, maybe I should've. Going nowhere #a120 pic.twitter.com/YYyyExYxJE — the woodfashioner (@woodfashioner) March 1, 2018

There weas also disruption in Clacton as the icy conditions led to the closure of Jaywick Lane.

Clacton, Jaywick lane CLOSED in both directions between Richmond Drive and Millers Barn Road due to icy road conditions — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 1, 2018

Vehicles are also becoming stuck in the heavy snow on the B1035.



Police are urging people on Facebook to avoid the road between Horsley Cross and Manningtree due to the state of the weather.

Danger - The B103. Photo: Essex Police

ATTN* Clacton

Holland Marshes closed unable to get through to Walton on 7/8 Have sent out a bus to operate a short shuttle between Clacton and Holland on sea. — First Essex (@FirstEssex) March 1, 2018

ATTN* Clacton

Service 4/4a unable to serve Jaywick due to snow drifts, West Rd and 3 Jays. 2 buses stuck so affecting operation of 4/4a operation at other end of service. — First Essex (@FirstEssex) March 1, 2018There has also been disruption to train services to Harwich and Clacton.

Greater Anglia service information as of 09:30 - pic.twitter.com/LIPUSwkRyU — GA Regional (@ga_regional) March 1, 2018

The A120 has now been closed eastbound by Highways England between Horsley Cross and Ramsey because of the conditions.

ONGOING - A120 has been CLOSED eastbound by Highways England between the B1035 at Horsley Cross and B1352 at Ramsey because of the adverse weather conditions. There continue to be long delays both ways on the A120 between Great Bromley and Harwich. — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 1, 2018

Update, 1pm: Essex Police has reported that the A120 between Harwich and Horsley Cross is now open and traffic is running slowly. But motorists are still advised to avoid the area if possible and to only to travel if absolutely necessary.