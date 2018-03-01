ALL routes out of Harwich are blocked after sub-zero temperatures overnight.

The A120 towards Colchester became impassable overnight with some motorists forced to abandon their cars on the road.

Traffic is now moving slowly but queues are as far back as Parkeston.

There is also a lane blocked on the A12 at the Weston Homes Community Stadium because of a broken down lorry.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Attempts at clearing the snow drift in Little Oakley

Motorists trying to take an alternative route through Little Oakley were met with snow drifts which had blown off nearby fields just after the Memorial Club on Harwich Road.

There has been no fresh snowfall overnight, but temperatues have not got above freezing and strong winds have drifted large amounts of snow which was already lying suddenly onto new areas.

There weas also disruption in Clacton as the icy conditions led to the closure of Jaywick Lane.

Vehicles are also becoming stuck in the heavy snow on the B1035. 


Police are urging people on Facebook to avoid the road between Horsley Cross and Manningtree due to the state of the weather.  

Danger - The B103. Photo: Essex Police

Danger - The B103. Photo: Essex Police

The A120 has now been closed eastbound by Highways England between Horsley Cross and Ramsey because of the conditions.

Update, 1pm: Essex Police has reported that the A120 between Harwich and Horsley Cross is now open and traffic is running slowly. But motorists are still advised to avoid the area if possible and to only to travel if absolutely necessary.