These schools have already confirmed they are closing tomorrow due to the snow.
More snow is forecast across Essex and many are concerned about the safety of pupils around the grounds due to ice.
Here is the full list, which will be updated as more comes in:
- Alton Park Junior School, Clacton
- Anglo European School, Ingatestone,
- Beauchamps High School, Wickford
- Beckers Green Primary School, Braintree will be open from 10am
- Birch Church of England Primary School, Colchester
- Brentwood Ursuline, Brentwood
- Brightlingsea Junior School, Colchester
- Broomgrove Infant School, Colchester
- Broomgrove Junior School, Colchester
- Clacton Coastal Academy, Clacton. Work will be on the website
- Dr Walker's Church of England School, Ongar
- Elmstead Primary School, Elmstead
- Felmore Primary School, Basildon
- Ford End Primary School, Chelmsford. Decision to be made in the morning but it will not open before 10am
- Frinton Primary School
- Glenwood School, Benfleet
- Great Bradfords Junior School, Braintree. Opening at 10am
- Grove House School, Brentwood
- Grove Wood Primary School, Rayleigh
- Hadleigh Junior School
- Hedingham School and Sixth Form
- Holland Park Primary School, Clacton
- Jerounds Community School, Harlow
- Jotmans Hall Primary, Benfleet
- Katherines Primary Academy, Harlow
- Lagenhoe Community Primary School, Colchester
- Little Waltham, Chelmsford. Decision to be made in the morning, but it will not open before 10.15am
- Market Field School, Colchester
- Millfields Primary School, Colchester
- Montgomerie Primary School, Benfleet
- Moulsham Junior School, Chelmsford
- Noak Bridge Primary School, Basildon
- Our Lady Immaculate, Chelmsford
- Parkwood Academy, Chelmsford
- Ramsden Hall Academy, Billericay
- Rayleigh Primary School
- Riverside Primary School, Hockley
- Shenfield High School
- Shorefields School, Clacton
- Takley Primary School, Dunmow. Aiming to be open at 10am
- The Billericay School
- The Endeavour School
- Thriftwood School, Chelmsford
- The Gateway Academy, Tilbury
- Gateway Primary Free School, Tilbury
- Herringham Primary Academy, Tilbury
- Lansdowne Primary Academy, Tilbury
- Tilbury Pioneer Academy, Tilbury
