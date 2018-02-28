WASTE bosses have decided to suspend waste collections for another day in Tendring due to the icy conditions.

Tendring Council and its contractor Veolia have decided not to attempt the rubbish rounds on Thursday on safety grounds.

The authority said that while many of the major routes in the district are relatively clear, there is an ongoing risk due to drifting snow in the wind.

Talks are ongoing between the council and Veolia to discuss catch-up arrangements for waste collections, but those due to have rubbish and recycling collected on Thursday are advised not to put out their sacks and containers for collection.

If conditions are vastly improved on Thursday morning then collections may be attempted, but council bosses said it is thought to be unlikely.

All other council services are unaffected, with the exception of some leisure centre classes which may be cancelled if instructors cannot reach the venue.

Lynda McWilliams, cabinet member responsible for emergency planning, said: “Our advice to residents remains the same – keep wrapped up warm and to take care.

“Although the latest forecast indicates a respite from further snowfall, the freezing temperatures and cold wind remain, and ice will become an issue as well as the cold.

"People are advised to take care when out and about, to consider if their journey is necessary, and to keep checking on vulnerable neighbours.

“Everyone should also keep checking the forecast, as the situation can change.”