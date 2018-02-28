Drivers are being warned to completely clear their cars of snow before setting out - or you could be fined.

As well as making sure ice and snow are cleared from your windscreen, your whole car should be snow-free, even if it doesn't affect your vision.

Section 229 of the Highway Code states that drivers "remove all snow that might fall off into the path of other road users".

Failure to do so could see you fined £60 and have three penalty points added to your licence.

If snow falls from your car onto another vehicle, you could be charged with "driving without reasonable consideration for other road users”.

This carries a £100 and as many as nine penalty points if you were to cause an accident.

Drivers also need to make sure their number plates are clear from snow and dirt - as that could cost you up to £1,000 in fines.